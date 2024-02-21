A former London police officer has been found guilty of kidnapping and multiple rapes, including the abuse of a child. Cliff Mitchell is said to have told one of the victims that she would not be believed because he was a cop. According to Sky News, the police speak of shameless abuse of power and fired the 24-year-old man last year.

