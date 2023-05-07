The British continued to celebrate this Sunday the coronation of Carlos III and Camila with tens of thousands of neighborhood meals, before a great pop concert in honor of the monarchs organized in the evening in front of Windsor Castle.

After the pomp and solemnity of Saturday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey, it was time for the popular festivities during a long weekend, since Monday was declared a holiday.

More than 67,000 neighborhood “great meals” were registered across the country, according to Eden Project Communities, which organized the event.

For them, the monarchs proposed making a “coronation quiche”, a vegetarian recipe based on spinach, broad beans and tarragon, with milk, cheese and eggs, which they shared on their Twitter account.

Street parties of this type had already marked the celebrations for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, a historic moment of celebration after the hard post-war years.

The Princes of Wales, William and Catherine, aged 40 and 41, made a surprise appearance to greet those taking part in a large meal in Windsor Park. They chatted and drank with them out of little paper cups decorated with the British flag.

There will be a concert in honor of the king

The kings will join some 20,000 spectators at night for a great concert arranged in front of the castle.

Dressed in British colours, the first fans began to arrive in that small town, some 40 km west of London, hours before the start of the show at 19:00 GMT.

In the absence of British superstars like Elton John, Adele, Ed Sheeran or Harry Styles, the poster is headed by American artists Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The concert will also feature the veteran “boy’s band” from Manchester Take That and promises moments of surprise with the participation of actor Tom Cruise and the endearing Winnie the Pooh bear.

Dancers from the Royal Ballet, singers from the Royal Opera, actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company, performers from the Royal College of Music and members of the Royal College of Art will come together for an exceptional performance.

More than 67,000 neighborhood “great meals” were registered across the country this Sunday.

Carlos III and Camila were crowned on Saturday in a modernized and simplified ceremony compared to the previous ones, but that even so he saw the display of crowns set with diamonds and ancient clothes embroidered with gold.

Punctuated with music, songs, sermons and readings from the Gospels before 2,300 guests, including a hundred heads of state and government and representatives of other royal houses, it linked the current monarchy to its long past.

However, It was marred by the arrest of fifty protesters, including anti-monarchists and environmentalists. They were arrested, many even before their protests began, thanks to a new law, expedited into law this week, giving police greater powers against protests.

The coronation audience

In any case, the coronation of kings Carlos III and Camila registered an average audience of 18.8 million people on television in the United Kingdom, with a maximum peak of 20.4 million when the Archbishop of Canterbury imposed the crown on the sovereign, as estimated on Sunday by the analysis firm Barb.

Figures from the organisation, run by the BBC, Channel 5, ITV, Sky News and other British channels, indicate that the number of viewers for Saturday’s ceremony it was somewhat below the average audience of 26.5 million that the funeral of Elizabeth II registered last September in the United Kingdom -in a country of 67 million inhabitants-.

More than 18 million people watched the coronation of Carlos III on television.

The coronation of the previous monarch, in 1953, is considered one of the events that marked the beginning of television as a means of mass communication in the country. The BBC public channel estimates that around 20 million people watched the ceremony live seventy years agoalthough at that time there were no reliable systems to accurately measure the number of viewers.

The coronation and the procession that crowned Carlos III is close to the most watched events in the country in recent years.

The opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games in 2012 was watched by an average of 24.2 million people, while the Euro 2021 soccer final attracted 22.5 million.

The monarchs are “deeply moved” and “proudly grateful” to those who helped make the coronation “such a glorious occasion” and to those who “came out to show their support,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE