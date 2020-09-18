London confidential Spy thriller the director: Kanwal Sethi The artist: Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa

London Confidential Review: Seeing the trailer of the London Confidential, you think that the producer-director struck the spot. The matter is hot on the border with China. The whole world is cursing China while fighting the Corona virus. In such a situation, know that China is going to be busted in an international conference and it is going to be India, not any other country. Then the ideas of the story are sure to be well-received.

But the shot in the trailer, which is seen crossing the boundary line, automatically slows down due to the mistakes of the writer-director in the film. The ball does not cross the boundary. You are disappointed This one hour and 17 minute movie of Gwalp, looks like a long TV episode. In which the bats keep moving in the air, there is no question of issue.

The story begins that Indian Intelligence is working in London. One of its members, Biren, has been caught and killed by Chinese agents because he came to know from one of his Chinese sources that after Corona, China is going to attack a virus on the Indian border. Now Young and Beautiful Uma (Mouni Roy), who is leading the Intelligence team, has to find out who the Chinese thread is and take it under his cover so that the neighbor can be busted. While the people of the Chinese intelligence agency MSS are also active that this should not happen. A conference of virus experts from all over the world is to be held in London in seven days.

In a fast-paced story, suddenly one after the other, a murder occurs because the Chinese get news of every person who is looking for them or can directly or indirectly convey their news to Indian agents. Uma and his colleague Arjun (Purab Kohli) also get a question about who is the ‘informer’ in his team, who is sending the news of his activities to the Chinese. The story runs and in it emerges the Indian embassy, ​​two-three officials and Chinese agents. The issue of honey trap also arises in which the trapped man thinks from somewhere else, not with his mind. But in the midst of all this, Uma’s goal is to find the Chinese source who gave Biren a virus attack on the border.

This film, shot in London in lockdown, seems to be in haste with speed as well. She does not tell if the main heroine is Uma pregnant then how is her situation related to the detective story? What is adding something special to the story? Mouni could have played this role without this stage. She seems uncomfortable handling her body all the time. Showing Uma’s husband on a video call in only one scene in the entire film meant only telling the audience that she is an Indian woman and married to pregnant !! Also devoted to his work and country. London Confidential (London Confidential) In these are very irrational conditions.

The story of one of the two officers of Indian Embassy surrounded by suspicion is left in the middle and the gay love of the other comes to the fore. This film is a new parallel story for the people. Purab Kohli neither seems like an intelligence agent nor does his body language fit into action scenes. When the story of Indian Ambassador Neeru (Kulraj Randhawa) opens, it disappoints you badly. It would not be surprising if the producer-director faced severe criticism from the audience for the film’s climax.

London Confidential (London Confidential) There is a film divided into grooves, in which no big picture emerges. The dialogues of the characters on both sides in the film show that the tussle between countries continues and a slight mistake can become a spark of war. On the woven ideas of S. Hussain Zaidi, director Kanwal Sethi proceeded to blow but eventually could not leave the impact. There is an urgency in the film that can only partially attract. But there is no such thing as a spy-thriller in it. The thrill of espionage incidents does not emerge here. By ending the characters quickly, the story makes quick jumps to reach the end. Action scenes are loose. There is no scene or dialogue between weak scripts that you can remember.