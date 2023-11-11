A total of 126 arrests have been made following clashes between far-right protesters and police that broke out in London on the sidelines of the massive pro-Palestinian demonstration. The Metropolitan Police made this known on social media X, specifying that nine officers were injured in the scuffles. Most of those arrested are counter-protesters linked to the world of hooligans.

A total of 126 people were arrested today in London, the scene of a massive pro-Palestinian demonstration and a counter-demonstration by far-right groups who clashed with the police

In Parliament Square, the BBC reports, a group of around 150 people approached the participants in the pro-Palestinian march, shouting offensive slogans against Allah and tearing down a Palestinian flag. The charges underlying the arrests are possession of offensive weapons, drugs and fighting.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, condemned the clashes, condemning the behavior of far-right demonstrators and “Hamas sympathisers” who were protagonists of “violent and completely unacceptable scenes”. “The despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to peacefully express their views,” said Sunak, who said their actions “completely disrespect” those honored this Remembrance Weekend .

“This is true for the thugs of the English Defense League (far-right group, ed.) who attacked police officers and trespassed on the Cenotaph, and it is true for those who raised anti-Semitic slogans and brandished pro-Hamas signs and clothing during today’s protest,” Sunak added.