EA car crashed into the heavy Downing Street barrier at the British seat of government in London on Thursday. A man was arrested, among other things, for property damage, British media reported, citing the police. Nobody was injured. The background was initially unclear. Whitehall Street, which runs through the Government Quarter, has been closed, the BBC also reported.

Downing Street has long been closed to vehicles, and the barrier has been strengthened over the decades. A large black metal fence has blocked access since 1989.

