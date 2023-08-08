the case

The first ‘illegal’ migrants and asylum seekers – as the Sunak government has termed them – were boarded on the controversial Bibby Stockholm, in Portland, southern England. The 222-room ship will house around 500 migrants and asylum seekers who have landed illegally on English shores. Many protests from humanitarian associations that define Bibby Stockholm as a semi-prison. The local Tory MP also fears that this measure will cause tension in his constituency.



01:32