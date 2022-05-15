The National Bank Trust, sponsored by Bruce Willis in a commercial in 2011, then defrauded by its leaders for hundreds of millions of pounds in 2014 and finally bailed out by the Central Bank of Russia, will not be able to receive compensation. It is feared that it could bring money to Putin’s war. The Guardian writes, recalling that in 2020 the High Court of Justice in London ruled that the Russian bank was to receive a maximum compensation of 735 million pounds from the three owners involved. But now owned by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the recovered money could go straight to the coffers of the Russian state, going to finance the invasion of Ukraine.

In the commercial, the actor stated: “Trust is just like me. Except that it is a bank ”, just as the heads of the institute – explains the British newspaper – were carrying out a scam worth hundreds of millions of pounds. The money paid into the bank’s coffers by customers and the large sums were in fact transferred around the world in loans to a network of offshore companies. Willis, whose family announced earlier this year that the actor has a neurological disorder, was unaware of that pattern. “The government needs to reassure British public opinion that sanctions are being applied to all Kremlin ‘friends’ without exception and that the National Bank Trust is in no position to help Putin finance his coffer. If it is, it is. then it must be sanctioned immediately, “said Christine Jardine, a spokesman for the Treasury, who presented parliamentary questions on the dossier. The Foreign Office announced economic sanctions against the Russian central bank on February 28, four days after the invasion of Ukraine.