The British Government has presented an energy security and decarbonisation plan that increases the expansion of wind farms in the sea, which would have to produce 50 gigawatts in 2030, half of the energy consumption in the United Kingdom, and promises the construction of eight plants nuclear power plants that would generate a quarter of British capacity in 2050. Nuclear power currently provides 15%.

The presentation of the plan has been discreet and has come after weeks of discussion in the Cabinet, which has been divided, according to British media, between supporters of expanding the construction of wind farms on land, which produce one of the cheapest energies, and opponents to its installation due to the rejection of the voters to the aesthetic impact that the turbines have.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was perceived as skeptical about the threats of climate change, but if he was, he has had a conversion, because on the eve of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, last year, he established decarbonization objectives that are now increasing . There is a sector in the Conservative Party that does not accept the arguments about the energy transition and considers that the costs will be higher than those budgeted.

ambitions



With domestic electricity and gas bills moving towards €2,000 a year, and with further increases expected from October, energy policy has become a top political issue. The Government responds by cushioning municipal taxes or eliminating VAT on materials for insulating houses; and gives subsidies to households that will be recovered through the price for five years.

The Professor of Economic Policy at the University of Oxford, Dieter Helm, has criticized an energy structure that allows the population of the northeast to be left without electricity for ten days after a storm, that all households have to pay more than 70 euros for bankruptcy of more than twenty energy distributors overwhelmed by the increase in the price of gas, and which culminates in a bill with multiple components and which does not correspond to the functioning of a market based on costs.

The Government’s commitment to nuclear and offshore wind power is made at a time of crisis. The UK has set a deadline until the end of the year to get rid of Russian oil. Explore hydrogen or storage technologies. It reactivates the licenses to exploit the resources of the North Sea. And to the north of the Shetland Islands, a Norwegian company plans to build an ambitious integrated offshore wind production system fueling hydrogen factories.