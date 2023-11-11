A demonstration called by Palestine solidarity groups will tour central London this Saturday, with the participation of half a million people, according to the organizers. The Police have confirmed that other groups have organized a ‘counter-demonstration’ in the British capital. The two events are celebrated in an atmosphere of tension, on the day of the anniversary of the armistice in the First World War.

Scotland Yard commanders have kept up with the Government and feel confident with their security plan. Laurence Taylor, Scotland Yard’s second in command, told ‘The Guardian’: “Our job is to ensure that we operate without fear or favour, that we balance the rights of everyone, whether they are protesters or counter-protesters, or people who live in London. “Our job this weekend is to make sure people are protected.”

Some 2,000 police officers will be deployed during this weekend, in which the hour of the armistice has been commemorated with two minutes of silence, at 11:00 a.m., noon on the peninsula. It concludes on Sunday with solemn ceremonies in memory of the fallen. Isolation cordons have been created in the areas where Remembrance Day events are held, to prevent radicals from painting graffiti or causing damage.

It is not the first time that Scotland Yard has had to protect the safety of protesters for opposing causes. During the parliamentary whirlwinds over Brexit, marches against the progress of the European Union coincided with those of groups of supporters, to whom ultra thugs had joined. The Police have warned that those who deviate from the itinerary agreed with the organizers will be fined around 2,750 euros.

Fake Khan



The pro-Palestinian demonstration has been organized through the coordination of different groups. They have been weekly and crimes have been committed, mostly minor. The most serious would have been the physical attack, in Edinburgh, on a veteran who was selling the fabric poppies that the British wear at Remembrance events, insulting expressions to the Jewish population and others praising the Hamas group, banned in the United Kingdom. .

Sir Mark Rowley, commissioner at the head of the Metropolitan Police, has resisted pressure from the Government to ban the pro-Palestinian demonstration. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, described it as ‘discourteous’, due to its coincidence with the Armistice, and then stressed that Scotland Yard would be “responsible” for possible riots. He finally called Rowley and changed his tune, associating the sacrifice of the fallen with the cause of free speech.

More rude was the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, who has a role, shared with the mayor of London, in the management of the capital’s Police. She called the pro-Palestinian demonstration a “hate march” and accused Scotland Yard of having a leftist bias. Amid speculation of dismissal and divisions in her party over her words, Braverman met with Rowley yesterday and later aired her support for the police.

In order to create more tension, audio fragments have been distributed on the Tik Tok social network that very accurately simulate the voice of the mayor, Sadiq Khan, in which he expresses contempt for the Armistice commemorations. The municipal leader has confirmed that they are false and that experts from Scotland Yard are investigating their origin, which he associates with the extreme right. The media believes that it is an operation carried out with Artificial Intelligence software.