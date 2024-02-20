Stop mobile phones in all schools in England. The objective is to try to protect the little ones from online bullying and, above all, raise the level of attention and quality of behavior in class. Yesterday the British government published guidelines for children requiring children under 16 to keep their cell phones turned off in their backpacks throughout the day. Use is also prohibited during breaks and lunch breaks. Teachers will be able to search students' bags and the child “caught” transgressing can be punished with a solitary punishment and with the confiscation of his cell phone until the end of the elections.

There are four options that schools can implement specified in the circular. The most radical involves the absolute ban on bringing cell phones to class. In short, it should be left at home. The other hypothesis is that it is left at the entrance to the school staff. In fact, many institutions have already equipped themselves with ad hoc lockers, where cell phones can also be recharged. Third option is that they are locked in a locker; finally, the most “liberal” solution is for students to bring the devices with them, only if they are turned off. Therefore, they must not be used, they must not be seen, much less heard ringing.

The Minister for Education, Gillian Keegan, explained that the guidelines allow teachers to have “the tools to act because schools are places for learning and mobile phones are, at the very least, an unwanted distraction”. You also specified that schools will have legal assistance from the government in the event of appeals from parents.

In the UK around 97% of children have a mobile phone by the age of 12. According to a survey, 44% of English parents say they are worried about the time their children spend with their cell phones in their hands. Percentage that rises to 50% if we are talking about high school kids.

Already last year, UNESCO invited various countries to ban the use of mobile phones at school, after consolidated data demonstrated a decline in student performance. Not only. Excessive exposure to screens also has a negative impact on the health of minors. The ban comes in the wake of the campaign launched by Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna, the 16-year-old trans girl killed by two peers who had been exposed to violent content online. Esther had called for all children under 16 to be banned from social media.

This decision by the British government has been criticized by trade unions who define it as a “false problem” since many schools have already adopted various forms of ban on the use of mobile phones. Then there is the concern of parents who fear not being able to contact their children in case of emergency. However, it remains important to remember the purpose of this law: to reduce distractions and preserve the mental well-being of children.