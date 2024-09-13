Two men have been charged over the theft of a Banksy artwork from a London gallery on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said, saying Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, broke into the Grove Gallery on New Cavendish Street and stole a limited-edition print of the iconic ‘Girl with Balloon’.

According to police, the print – which is part of the exhibition ‘Breakout: Banksy’s London Rebellion’ – has a limited edition of just 150 and is estimated to be worth £270,000. It was the only work stolen, but has been recovered and will soon be returned to the gallery. Fraser and Love appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court yesterday and were released on bail. They are due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on October 9.

The print hung on a door in the gallery, accompanied by a sign detailing the artwork’s history and meaning. “‘Girl with Balloon’ is probably Banksy’s most famous and beloved artwork,” the sign read. “First appearing on the streets of London in 2002, the image of a little girl reaching for a heart-shaped balloon has captured the imagination of audiences around the world. The artwork has been reproduced in various forms and remains one of Banksy’s most recognisable and iconic pieces.”