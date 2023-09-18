LONDON. A total look made of plasticine opened the JW Anderson show at the Roundhouse in London. For his spring summer 2024, on the occasion of London Fashion Week, the designer from Northern Ireland returns to the childhood discovery of modeling and creating an object with his hands: an anthracite sweatshirt and knee-length shorts are sculpted on the model who walks with confident look and defines the style of the collection.



«Naïve naivety and a strong attitude» is what Anderson wants to communicate with this first look, which is repeated several times in different colors throughout the entire show. A constant of the brand: being less serious and more playful, embracing a simplicity that if looked at deeply is not so simple. A block of colored plasticine also returns in the invitation to the fashion show and is intended as advice for playing with fashion, without ever taking yourself too seriously.

And so the game itself becomes the leitmotif of the show, appearing in a pragmatic collection with essential items for the wardrobe, this time distorted by unusual hints: the cargo trousers are exaggeratedly wide, the leather jacket tightens at the waist, the bomber jacket it becomes oversized while the feathers overflow from the pockets. Essential garments that become special thanks to the designer’s cut.







A lightness that recalls the summer that has just passed and leads us to fantasize about the one to come: from crochet slippers to woven tank tops and sweatshirts worn as dresses. Anderson defines a pragmatic woman who does not give up the playful dimension, on every occasion, from day to evening, where glittery dresses and skirts make their entrance on the catwalk.

Anderson’s playful character finds a perfect backdrop in the English capital, where fashion has always had a rebellious and rule-free aspect: here the designer born in Magherafelt in 1984 founded his brand and returns to show every season. This year, in parallel with Fashion Week, on show until September 19th, the designer, always an attentive collaborator of the art world, also curated an exhibition for the Offer Waterman gallery in Mayfair, once the iconic showroom of the father of ‘Arts & Crafts William Morris.





It is called «One Foot» and until October 28th it takes us on a journey through the city and its artists from the past to today: from Lucian Freud’s portrait of a pigeon (Pigeon, 1946) – which inspired the brand’s now iconic pigeon clutch – to the colorful figures of Florian Krewer. Among the various themed rooms, from portraits to flowers, we also find Anderson’s most absurd creations, sculptural pieces to wear or hang on the wall. Art and fashion are increasingly inextricably linked.