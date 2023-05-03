A few days before the coronation of Charles III. There was an incident at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. A man is said to have been arrested, and there was apparently a controlled explosion.

Wa few days before the coronation of King Charles III. (74) there was an arrest and a controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace. According to the police, a man approached the palace gate on Tuesday evening and threw several objects on the palace grounds. It was believed to be shotgun cartridges. A suspicious bag he was carrying was detonated in a controlled manner. The area has been cordoned off.

Shots were not fired. There were also no injuries, quoted “Sky News” from the head of the London Metropolitan Police, Joseph McDonald. At the time of the incident, King Charles and his wife Camilla are said not to have been in the palace.

The incident comes just days before a royal mega-event in central London. On Saturday, King Charles and Camilla are to be driven in a procession by carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to be crowned there. Tens of thousands of onlookers are expected along the route. The police are on a large scale to ensure security.

