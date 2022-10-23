Sharjah (Union)

In a humorous theatrical show directed to the age group of 18 years and above, within the activities of the 41st session of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022, the play “London Apartment” takes the audience on a journey with laughter and entertainment, shedding light on meaningful societal issues.

“London Apartment”, which will run from 3 to 5 November, is full of scenes and events that take place inside an apartment, and it intersects with many current social issues. It was written by Issa Ahmed, supervised by Issa Al-Alawi, directed by Musa Arti, and a constellation of stars participated in it, including Tariq Al-Ali, Ilham Al-Fadala, Shehab Jawhar, Juma Ali, Mays Qamar, Shahd Salman, and Mishaal Al-Eidan.

The play comes out of 123 shows, ranging from theatrical performances, dance shows, mobile shows, lyrical symphonies and others, presented by 22 participants from 8 countries within the activities of the exhibition, which will be held at the Expo Center Sharjah during the period from 2 to 13 November, under the slogan “Word of for the world”.

Khawla Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of the Sharjah International Book Fair, said: We are always keen to attract members of society from all its segments, so we decided this year to present an entertainment show for adults, to ensure that they, in turn, get a dose of entertainment and laughter.

She added: The exhibition represents a space for learning, gaining experiences and exposure to new cultures, and this is what is embodied in theater as art and literature. For this reason, for the first time in the history of the exhibition, we hosted a humorous theatrical work for adults, to encourage artistic energies, and present examples of the most prominent works of acting stars in the Gulf.