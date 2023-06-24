Tomorrow 24 June the artist Davide Dormino will exhibit his “Anything to Say?” in London for a day, a sculptural group dedicated to Julian Assange, Edward Snoden and Chelsea Mannig, which symbolizes the courage of the ‘whistleblowers’ and all those who fight to defend freedom of expression and information in the world, an inalienable principle.

In the film “Dead Poets Society”, Robin Williams was the teacher of a group of young poets, who at one point climbs onto a table and asks the boys: “Come here and stand on the table: change your point of sight”, in the sense of stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

“Nothing to say?” is a life-size bronze sculpture by the Italian sculptor Davide Dormino, depicting three figures each standing on a chair. The fourth chair “is empty because it is our chair -explained the sculptor originally from Viterbo- The one on which we can stand up to express ourselves or simply stand next to Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, who had the courage to say no to intrusion of global surveillance and the lies that lead to war”.

It is an opportunity to organize a mobilization in front of the British House of Parliament, on the banks of the Thames, for the release of the Australian journalist, who has been held in solitary confinement for over 4 years in the London maximum security prison of Belmarsh, known as the English Guatanamo, as a dangerous criminal despite never having stood trial.

Assange is in fact awaiting extradition to the US, which could be confirmed shortly. If this were to happen, the journalist could face a sentence of up to 175 years in prison in the United States, under the Espionage Act, for having disclosed classified documents on war crimes committed by American troops during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

British MPs John McDonnell and Apsana Begum will take the empty seat, an invitation to speak loudly in public, together with Julian’s wife, the South African lawyer Stella Moris, with whom the journalist married in prison last year, and the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson. Because, as Assange says, “courage is contagious”. (Rossella Guadagnini)