The British government intends to announce Friday reforms for the country’s post-exit from the European Union, in order to stimulate the growth of the financial sector and strengthen the faltering economy facing recession.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce in Edinburgh “a set of 30 regulatory reforms to secure the UK’s position as the world’s leading financial centre”, according to a statement from the UK Treasury.
The ministry noted that “Edinburgh’s reforms will give unparalleled strength to UK financial services, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Brexit” to create a “regulatory framework tailored to the country’s needs”.
Introducing fiscal measures last month, Hunt acknowledged that the country was in recession and that the Bank of England expected deflation for the whole of next year.
