From 1986 to 2005, the NFL held preseason games in Berlin, London, Canada, Japan and Mexico City. At that time, it was called the “American Bowl”. The NFL Europe ran alongside it from 1992, but was discontinued in 2007. Since Rodger Goodell took over the leadership of the league, the NFL International Series has also been held in Europe. With the exception of the 2020 Corona season, more and more games have been played in Europe since then, all of which took place in London until 2021. Since 2022, however, there has also been at least one game in Germany every year. In 2024, Brazil was added as a new location.