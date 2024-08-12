The first official game of the NFL International Series took place in Mexico in 2005. Over 103,000 spectators watched the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in the Aztec Stadium. Since then, the games outside the USA have been a great success for the league. Full stadiums and increased international interest are the results of the games – mostly played in London.
Since when and why does the NFL play games in other countries?
From 1986 to 2005, the NFL held preseason games in Berlin, London, Canada, Japan and Mexico City. At that time, it was called the “American Bowl”. The NFL Europe ran alongside it from 1992, but was discontinued in 2007. Since Rodger Goodell took over the leadership of the league, the NFL International Series has also been held in Europe. With the exception of the 2020 Corona season, more and more games have been played in Europe since then, all of which took place in London until 2021. Since 2022, however, there has also been at least one game in Germany every year. In 2024, Brazil was added as a new location.
Since when have there been NFL games in Germany?
The first NFL game took place in Germany in 2022. On November 13, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced each other in Munich’s Allianz Arena. The game was a complete success for Germany as a football location and for the NFL.
Will there be NFL games in Germany in 2024?
Yes, on November 10th the Carolina Panthers will face the New York Giants.
Which NFL teams will play in the 2024 international games?
Since 2022, the new rule has been in effect, according to which every NFL team must play internationally at least once every eight years. The games this season are:
6 September: Philadelphia Eagles – Green Bay Packers (Sao Paulo)
10 November: Carolina Panthers – New York Giants (Munich)
Which games are being played in which stadiums in London?
Two of the three games will be played in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur normally plays there. This time the Jets will play against the Vikings and the Jaguars against the Bears. The duel between the Jaguars and the Patriots will take place in Wembley Stadium.
Are there still tickets available for the NFL game in Germany?
The official sale has ended and all tickets are gone. However, there is the possibility of reselling tickets at the original price via the official platform. If you don’t have one yet, you might be in luck. Click here to go to the NFL ticket platformWe strongly advise against purchasing tickets via third-party portals.
Where are NFL games broadcast on TV?
The NFL’s international games are broadcast on free TV on RTL.
Where are NFL games streamed?
RTL also holds the rights to the NFL for streaming. All games that are shown live on TV can also be seen online on RTL+. In addition, one game on Sunday is always streamed exclusively on RTL+.
The streaming provider Dazn broadcasts the games on the night of Thursday to Friday, Sunday to Monday and Monday to Tuesday. There are also 17 individual games at the early kick-off time on Sunday, all play-off games and the Super Bowl. The games are also available in re-live. During the regular season, Dazn also shows the NFL RedZone every Sunday evening from 7 p.m. – also in German as EndZone. There is also the option of purchasing the NFL Game Pass via Dazn. Then you can watch all the individual games.
