The first official NFL International Series game took place in Mexico in 2005. Over 103,000 spectators watched the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Aztec Stadium. Since then, games outside the US have been a complete success for the league. Full stadiums and increased international interest are the consequences of the games – mostly held in London.
Since when and why does the NFL play games in other countries?
From 1986 to 2005, the NFL held preseason games in Berlin, London, Canada, Japan and Mexico City. Back then it was called the “American Bowl”. NFL Europe also ran from 1992, but was discontinued in 2007. Since Rodger Goodell took over the leadership of the league, the NFL International Series has also been available in Europe. With the exception of the 2020 Corona season, more and more games have been played in Europe since then, all of which took place in London until 2022. There are a total of five games outside the US this year. Three of them take place in London, two in Germany – this year both in Munich. The reason: The Aztec Stadium is being renovated for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA.
Since when have there been NFL games in Germany?
The first NFL game took place in Germany in 2022. On November 13th, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced each other in Munich’s Allianz Arena. The game was a complete success for Germany as a football location and the NFL. Everyone involved was enthusiastic, only the lawn offered a lot of criticism.
Will there also be NFL games in Germany in 2023?
Yes, even two games – this year in Frankfurt. Frankfurt and Munich will alternate as locations by 2025. This year there will be two games in Germany because the Mexico game is canceled. The Aztec Stadium in Mexico City is being rebuilt due to the 2026 World Cup in North America. London already has three international games, which is why Frankfurt got a second game in the first year.
Which NFL games will take place in Germany in 2023?
The NFL has awarded two great pairings to Germany. In particular, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the Miami Dolphins (November 5th) is likely to electrify the crowds. This was already noticeable when tickets were sold. It has long been rumored that the Chiefs would play a game in Germany this year because the franchise has a cooperation with FC Bayern Munich.
The second game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts doesn’t sound quite as high-class at the moment, but it still offers a lot of explosiveness. The Patriots are also one of the most popular teams in Germany. This certainly comes from the successful time with former star quarterback Tom Brady.
Which NFL teams will play in the international games in London and Frankfurt?
The new regulation has been in effect since 2022, according to which every NFL team must play internationally at least once every eight years. The games this season are:
15th October: Tennessee Titans – Baltimore Ravens (London)
November 5th: Kansas City Chiefs – Miami Dolphins (Frankfurt)
November 12th: New England Patriots – Indianapolis Colts (Frankfurt)
Which games are playing in which stadiums in London?
Two of the three games will be played at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The English first division soccer team Tottenham Hotspur plays there at White Hart Lane during normal operations. The Green Bay Packers, among others, competed there last year. The Bills and the Jaguars, as well as the Titans and the Ravens face each other in the state-of-the-art arena. The third London NFL meeting in 2023 will take place at the legendary Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars and Falcons will meet there on October 1st.
Are there still tickets for the NFL game in Germany?
No. Several million people tried to get tickets for the two spectacles in Frankfurt – only around 100,000 people can consider themselves lucky. Because only 51,000 spectators are allowed into the stadium per game. All tickets have been sold. We strongly advise against purchasing tickets via third-party portals.
Where are the NFL games shown on TV?
The NFL remains the sporting flagship of the channels ProSieben Maxx and ProSieben. The television networks broadcast at least two games live on each game day in the regular season, as well as the opening game and the Dallas Cowboys’ traditional home game on Thanksgiving Thursday. All play-off games, the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl are also shown. The broadcast begins on Sundays at 6.30 p.m. with a football magazine. Afterwards, football fans can see a game in full length from 7 p.m. and from 10:05 p.m. or 10:25 p.m.
The broadcast of the NFL game in Germany will be more extensive and more complex than that of a “normal” game.
Where are NFL games streamed?
Another game will be broadcast live on ran.de on Sunday evening. The streaming provider Dazn broadcasts the games overnight from Thursday to Friday, Sunday to Monday and Monday to Tuesday. In addition, there are 17 individual games at the early kick-off time on Sunday, all play-off games and the Super Bowl. The games are also available in re-live. During the regular season, Dazn also shows the NFL RedZone every Sunday evening from 7 p.m. Cost: 29.99 euros monthly or 274.99 euros annually. Everything can be seen bundled together in NFL Game Pass.
What do I need to know about the stadium in Munich?
The Allianz Arena in Munich is one of the largest stadiums in Germany with over 75,000 seats. FC Bayern Munich usually plays its home games here. Bayern Munich has an exclusive collaboration with the NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs, which is why there has been talk of a game for them in Germany for a long time.
