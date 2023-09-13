From 1986 to 2005, the NFL held preseason games in Berlin, London, Canada, Japan and Mexico City. Back then it was called the “American Bowl”. NFL Europe also ran from 1992, but was discontinued in 2007. Since Rodger Goodell took over the leadership of the league, the NFL International Series has also been available in Europe. With the exception of the 2020 Corona season, more and more games have been played in Europe since then, all of which took place in London until 2022. There are a total of five games outside the US this year. Three of them take place in London, two in Germany – this year both in Munich. The reason: The Aztec Stadium is being renovated for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA.