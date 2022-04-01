The Populous architecture studio won the tender for the construction of the MSG Sphere, a music and Esports arena that will be London’s largest indoor event venue. Commissioned by the organization that manages New York’s Madison Square Garden, the 90-meter-high building will be built near Olympic Park in the east of the British capital. It will hold 21,500 spectators with 17,566 seats and will be built on a triangular territory that will be surrounded by railway lines and a shopping center. Inside the auditorium there will also be restaurants, cafes and an exclusive club for members. The inner surface will be covered with an immersive LED display that can be used for Esports. There will also be space outside for various LEDs to promote events and show advertisements, while inside the base there will also be a night club. The construction is just one of the spherical arenas designed by Populous, who will build a twin in Las Vegas, complete next year. At the moment the new London building is awaiting the Mayor’s signature for the start of construction.