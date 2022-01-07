A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 46-year-old man to death, Dariusz Wolosz, at Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton, West London. This was announced by the London police explaining that the victim died thirty minutes after the officers were called. Wolosz, of Polish descent, is believed to have been attacked by “a group of males” after “an argument”.

Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, of the Specialist Crime Unit who is conducting the investigation, said of believe that ” Dariusz was attacked by a group of males on Tavistock Road following an argument. The group then fled in different directions ” while “the area was very busy”. Jolley added that “Wolosz’s family is upset”.