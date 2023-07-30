Dennis’ exclamation point

Jake Dennis is Formula E World Champion 2022-2023: this is the most emblematic result at the end of theLondon E-Prix-1, characterized by the first world success of the English Avalanche driver Andretti, as well as the first in the history of this category to win at the wheel of a Gen3 car. A victory in the championship standings, therefore, but not in the race. Indeed, it was he who climbed to the top step of the podium in the English capital Mitch Evanswho until the end tried to keep the fight for the world championship alive, which then resolved itself in the second half of the race even for more sensational episodes to say the least.

Race report

At the start the absolute protagonists are revealed to be the two Envision drivers: Nick Cassidy and Sébastien Buemi. While the first manages to defend his pole position at the start, his French teammate does even better, who manages to overtake Dennis and move into second position, allowing the New Zealander to be able to get away from the British with the aim of recovering precious world championship points for tomorrow’s grand finale. Everything goes in the right direction, so much so that Cassidy doesn’t even lose his first position when he leaves the first activation zone. The ranking is momentarily upset with the activation of the second extra power, and it is right at 15th round that the most unexpected fact materializes: own the two Envision pilots collidewith Cassidy damaging the front wing and it is incredibly forced to retire.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!? Nick Cassidy loses his front wing and is forced to pit after colliding with teammate Buemi 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@Hankook_Sport #LondonEPrix pic.twitter.com/rKcGpWCGVf — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 29, 2023

Fifteen laps later, however, the Race Direction lets the Safety Car due to a contact between Fenestraz and Ticktum, with the race however being suspended with the display of the red flag seven laps later. However, the third and final decisive episode for the fate of the world championship occurs at penultimate lap (even if another session will be added to the total of 36), shortly after the restart: in an attempt to overtake NATO in full attack mode, Buemi hits his compatriot’s Nissancreating a traffic jam that effectively blocks the road for all oncoming cars, except for the leader of the race Evans, DaCosta and Dennis. Also in this case the Red flag, with Dennis who has only one goal in mind: to keep the podium area to become world champion. A goal that the Englishman manages to complete perfectly in the last three remaining laps, also due to a time penalty of 3 minutes imposed on Da Costawhich thus allows the Avalanche Andretti driver to mathematically win the title with one race to spare.

JAKE DENNIS. OUR WORLD CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/dcnFZbyewr — Avalanche Andretti FE 🔺 (@AndrettiFE) July 29, 2023

E-Prix London 1 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM REPS/GAP 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 37 rounds 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.116 3 Sebastien Buemi Envision +1.668 4 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +3.054 5 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +3.782 6 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +4.263 7 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +4.769 8 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +5.118 9 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +7.527 10 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +8.725 11 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +9.128 12 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +10.231 13 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +10.568 14 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +11.094 15 René Rast Neom McLaren +11,789 16 Robert Merhi Mahindra +23.472 17 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +3:00.666 18 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams Retired 19 Nick Cassidy Envision Retired 20 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired 21 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske Retired 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Retired See also F1, Pirelli: "Spa changed, but epic remains intact" | FormulaPassion.it

Upcoming trials

Tomorrow’s final appointments, valid for the 16th and final round of the world championship, will therefore be a formality, with the exception of the still open fight for the constructors’ title. The qualifying session will get underway at 1.40pm, just like today, with the event being broadcast live by Sky Sport Action and sportmediaset.it. The last race of the season will also start on the same channels, once again at 18:00, with the addition of free-to-air live coverage on Canale 20.