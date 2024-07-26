Lombard aerospace exportdo: almost doubledhiatus in 2023 compared to 2022

In 2023, the Lombardy aerospace industry exported goods worth almost 1.9 billion euros, marking an increase of 83.4% compared to the previous year. These are the numbers, elaborated by the Confindustria Varese Study Center, with which the Lombardy Aerospace Cluster presented itself at the international event with the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, closing today, representing a system that includes more than 200 companies for almost 22 thousand employees, generates an added value in the territory of 6.3 billion euros and represents, alone, almost a quarter of the Italian exports of the sector. In recent years, the European market has represented the main foreign market for the Lombardy aerospace sector, with continuous growth, concentrated especially towards historical partners such as the United Kingdom (198 million), Germany (125 million) and France (57 million) and also towards new destinations, such as Poland (123 million), Greece (154 million) and Turkey (65 million).

Lombard aerospace exportdo: i2023 marked a strong recovery

The great importance of the North American market, led by the United States, the first country of export destination of the Lombardy aerospace sector with 250 million euros. In particular, the exponential growth of the East Asian markets has been surprising in the last two years, thanks especially to exports destined for China, South Korea and Japan. A great leap for Saudi Arabia’s exports to the Middle East, which in 2022 was positioned in 88th place among the countries of destination of Lombardy aerospace products and in 2023 it climbed to the sixth step with 96 million. Over the last 10 years (2013-2023) theaerospace export from the province of Varese and that of the Lombardy region have moved substantially in line. As regards the general trend, both territories have shown strong fluctuations in exports, with peaks in 2015 and 2018, followed by significant drops in 2019-2020. 2023 has marked a strong recovery, exceeding pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels. The province of Varese alone between 2023 and 2022 grew by +96.7%, with 1.4 billion euros in exports. In countries such as Greece, Poland and Saudi Arabia, in 2023 Varese appears as the only Lombard exporting center. Furthermore, the province of Varese covers the majority of Lombard exports to the EU and the Middle East. In general, the analysis conducted by the Confindustria Varese Study Center confirms the predominant role of Varese in Lombard aerospace exports, as well as at a national level (with a weight substantially overlapping with the regional one).

Lombard aerospace exportdo: resilience in the face of global challenges

The comment of the President Angelo Vallerani: “This analysis highlights the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of the aerospace sector in the Lombardy region, which has long been capable of adapting to new markets, with remarkable resilience in the face of global challenges. It is therefore not surprising that historical partners have renewed their trust in well-established trade exchanges, but also that they are open to unexplored markets that are harbingers of innovative opportunities. The data relating to export trends in the Lombardy aerospace sector tell of a growing trend that is gradually becoming more and more consolidated. This is confirmed by the companies present together with the Cluster at Farnborough International Motor Show 2024. Together we want to send a clear and precise message to the international market of the sector: the Lombard aerospace technological know-how is also made up of numerous small and medium-sized companies that can establish themselves abroad, teaming up and presenting themselves united at one of the most important global events for the sector”, comments Angelo Vallerani, President of the Lombardia Aerospace Cluster from the exhibition halls of the London Airshow.