Lombardy, Zanni (Lega): “Northern Committee? Dissatisfaction with non-re-candidates”

“Pierfrancesco Majorino he instrumentally attacked the League for two years looking for Russian money that wasn’t there while he didn’t notice the corruption in the Socialists and Democrats group that was passing under his nose, among other things on a delicate issue such as human rights”. Marco Zanni, Lombard MEP of the League, president of the European group Identità e Democrazia, points the finger on Qatargate at the “non-work” that the center-left candidate for the presidency of the Lombardy Region “carried out as a member of the European commission on foreign interference”. In an interview with Affaritaliani.it Milan, Zanni, after the three days promoted with the ID group in Alzano Lombardo with Matthew Salvini, the Northern League ministers and governors, also comments on the internal debate in the Carroccio after the birth of the Northern Committee, the current close to Umberto Bossi: “My hope is that the League is united, as is the centre-right, to work together for the common goal of winning and governing well for another five years”.

Zanni, Majorino says the League is the last party that can talk about foreign interference.

It seems quite ridiculous in the face of this scandal, even more so considering that he was part of a commission set up precisely to control these things: indeed, he was even the coordinator of the Socialists and Democrats group in the Inge commission. Silence, if I may suggest to my colleague, would be the best strategy today.

Majorino points out that the League abstained in Brussels last March on the report on external interference which also included Qatar. How does he respond?

The resolution had been used politically by majority groups to attack opposition groups. We had actively participated in the commission, but we could not share instrumental attacks on right-wing parties and on all those in Europe who think differently from the left. There were some steps that weren’t acceptable. The League has not taken any money from Russia and our position has always been clear, well before the war started. Leaders who have been lobbyists for Russia are part of Majorino’s European political family, such as former German Chancellor Schröder. They sit in the benches near the Democratic Party, not near the League.

In Lombardy, four regional councilors are now part of a new group. A League divided?

Beyond the issue of lists and committees which is the responsibility of the federal and national secretary, my perception as a militant and as an MEP is that the discontent of some started from the moment they understood that they would not be re-nominated. Those who criticize after having had a role only because they no longer have prospects for a seat leave the time they find and there is no need for this. I am convinced that on February 12 the League will be united in support of Fontana, we will leave the controversies out.

His former deputy Letizia Moratti is also in the field against Fontana.

No one in the centre-right supporting Fontana should take victory for granted, which must be earned on the pitch. But we are already starting from an excellent basis which are the last five years of government of the Region. Moratti’s seems to me to be an operation not so much of content as of a person who is bored staying at home and wants to play for an important political position. This, moreover, after having shared all the decisions of the Fontana junta which it criticizes today.

Moratti has also opened up to the councilors expelled from the League. Will it steal votes from the centre-right?

Any connection with the former League would only demonstrate inconsistency. If Moratti really has autonomy at heart, he should know that autonomy is achieved by the League, with Fontana the protagonist of this process. He winks a bit at the moderates and a bit at the autonomists. The perception is of a mess made only to try to bring in as many critical voices as possible towards Fontana. It seems to me more like a project born from a disappointment for a political role than from a genuine love for the Lombards.

The Bossians say that the Salvini League has abandoned the themes of the North.

There is always a debate, especially when things don’t go as hoped. But criticisms must be based on facts and the League, for example, has always been at the forefront on autonomy. Without Matteo Salvini, the party and the governors there would have been no referendum. Obviously we cannot do things alone. Autonomy governing with Pd and M5s was difficult, especially with ministers like Boccia first and then Gelmini. But the centrality of the North in the action of the League is dictated by two facts.

Which?

The choice of the ministers of the League, all from Lombardy, speaks for itself. Both for the people indicated and for the portfolios assigned. And then there’s Minister Calderoli who for two months, together with the governors, has been demonstrating with facts that with a government made up of forces that have signed up to a program, which includes autonomy, things are getting done.

So will this really be the right time?

The framework law is ready and it was made in a difficult situation, with the government having to construct a budget law as soon as it took office. But in parallel we have moved forward with the autonomy that in 2023 will be able to materialize.

