The mayors of the municipalities of Lombardy, the Italian region hardest hit by the coronavirus Both in the first and in this second wave of the pandemic, they have requested the imposition of a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to try to stop the infections. The regional president, Attilio Fontana, is in favor of this measure, which will be approved by the Government and will come into force this Thursday, according to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. The aim of this new restriction is to end the outbreaks that have arisen around nightlife in the richest and most populated territory in Italy.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte considered the possibility of imposing a night curfew across the country, but ultimately backed down. In his latest decree, approved last Sunday, However, it allowed mayors to close specific areas where overcrowding occurred after 9 p.m.. The regional authorities, in addition, can request the Government of Rome to impose curfews on their territories, as Lombardy has now done.

“It is the best solution,” said Fontana, who blamed the spike in infections at parties and meetings that take place at night in the streets and venues. “We do not have enough police officers to intervene,” he justified himself, warning that if there is no change in trend in the contagion curve in the coming days, the health system would be in a compromised situation within two weeks . From the day after tomorrow, therefore, it will only be possible to circulate on the streets of Lombardy between 11 pm and 5 am for emergency or work reasons.

Fontana considered the curfew “symbolically very important” and without particular economic consequences. He also expressed his wish that it serve to avoid a new confinement, which Italy “cannot afford from an economic and psychological point of view”. The opinion of the Lombard president was not shared by Matteo Salvini, leader of his party, the League, who a few days ago described as “preposterous” and “without any scientific evidence” the suitability of applying a curfew in Lombardy.

Yesterday 9,300 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Italy, a figure somewhat lower than in the previous days although, yes, with some 50,000 fewer tests performed. The percentage of PCR with a positive result was 9.4%, a record figure in this second wave and which had not been reached since last April. With 1,687 additional infected, Lombardy was once again the region hardest hit by the pandemic. It was followed by southern Campania, which closed its schools last Friday and will not reopen them until November.