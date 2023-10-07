With a unique project from Lombardy’s healthcare system, it opens its doors today.Village

Together‘, the first example in Italy of an entirely dedicated and specialized structure about assistance

residential

for Alzheimer’s and Lateral Sclerosis

amyotrophicborn from the historian’s experience Rsa Fondazione S.Maria del Castello di Carpenedolo (Brescia). Specializing in non-pharmacological care for respite and long-term hospitalizations, the 6,000 m2 facility is organized on two floors, 40 beds dedicated to Alzheimer’s on the ground floor and 20 for high-intensity care hospitalizations such as ALS. A targeted response – we read in a note – which represents the future of healthcare residences.

“What we are witnessing today is a project that deserves all the commitment of the institutions – he declared Guido

Bertolaso, Welfare councilor of the Lombardy Region – Today represents only the beginning of a great dream, because we must ensure that this experience of assistance for complex pathologies is an example to raise the bar and ensure that there is a contamination of ideas so that this project is transferred to Lombardy”.

The new structure – the note reports – is designed to immediately evoke the sensation of being in a village, allowing guests to lead a daily life symbolically marked by the rhythms and activities of the day, within a protected center organized like a small village. The square, the cobbled streets, the post office, the beauty salon, the ATM and much more have been reproduced to convey a welcoming and familiar atmosphere. “In an era in which the treatment of disease requires increasingly innovative methodologies and advanced technologies – underlined the prefect of Brescia, Maria Rosaria Laganà – offering these skills with a philosophy based on kindness, attention to listening and love makes this place unique. Treatment does not only mean healing, but also continuing to protect the quality of everyone’s life.”

With “Villaggio Insieme – he reiterated Claudio Vito Sileo, general director of Ats Brescia – not only do we provide a targeted and innovative assistance response for these complex pathologies, but a process of planning, study and research begins today. This project is the demonstration that new organizational models and research can be activated even in the social and healthcare world.” The structure, under the guidance of general manager Rosa Di Natale – continues the note – it was designed to create a comfortable environment for guests, but also sustainable from an environmental point of view, with almost zero emissions. A staunch supporter of the project from the early planning stages, Simona Tironi, regional councilor for Education, Training and Work: “Villaggio Insieme – he highlighted – represents our sincere commitment to improving the lives of people fighting against complex pathologies. I thank the whole community who supported it from the beginning, demonstrating the value of union and solidarity”.

The Village is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure personalized and high-quality assistance. With the wireless wearable medical devices and ceiling lifts present in the ALS department – explains the note – it is possible to monitor 13 vital parameters in real time, thanks to an interconnected system that provides the healthcare team with detailed information on the health of the guest, allowing interventions timely and adequate. The clinical-care model of the team, led by Dyrma Blerinahas a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach, which makes use of the clinical expertise and management of neuromuscular pathologies of the Nemo Clinical Centers, with the collaboration and supervision in particular of the professionals of the Nemo Bresciaas well as the scientific know-how of the Nemolab researchers, the technological research hub on these pathologies, as well as the comparison with patient associations such as Aisla Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association and the Alzheimer’s Federation.

“Today, more than ever, it is important to emphasize competence, technology, love, care and assistance which must converge to create an atmosphere of comfort and serenity for our guests – he recalled Fausta

Brontesipresident of the Rsa S.Maria del Castello – Our Village is also a new safe home for our elderly loved ones and people with neurodegenerative diseases”.

The structure, known as the “Retirement Home” of Carpenedolo, has a centuries-old history: in 1635 Deodato Laffranchi bequeathed his assets for the creation of a hospital for the poor sick people of the town. Over the years, many citizens have continued to contribute generously.

The Together Village began thanks to the extraordinary donation of around 2 million euros from Gioconda Bozzola from Carpenedole, who lived for 14 years alongside her husband suffering from ALS. At the ceremony, the benefactor moved through the wide corridors with the equipped rooms, seeing her dream of creating beds and a department with the appropriate skills to respond to the complex need for ALS care come true. “We are proud and satisfied – these are the words of the mayor of Carpenedolo, Stefano Tramonti – to have this place which represents an important stage in the history of our territory and testifies to the commitment of the Carpenedolo community to taking care of the most fragile people”.

Authorities, institutions, patient associations, operators, companies, volunteers and citizens were present for the ribbon cutting today in Carpenedolo. Among them, Alessandro Padovani, director of the neurological clinic of the University of Brescia; Gabriella Pasotti, member of the General Council of Confindustria Brescia; Katia Pinto, president of the Italian Alzheimer Federation; Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla Onlus; Alberto Fontana, president of Nemo Clinical Centers. For further information and hospitalization reservations, you can write to [email protected]