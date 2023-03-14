Lombardy, the Democratic Party wants to exclude the Third Pole from the Presidency Office

“Our Coalition wants and must be able to give its contribution to the good start of the activities of the Regional Council in this XII Legislature and trusts that no one has the idea and the will to exclude it from the Office of the Presidency. This would be an unacceptable forcing , which would weaken the Assembly and the Bureau itself, even before those directly affected by this incomprehensible choice and which has never been determined at Palazzo Pirelli on equal terms”. This is what we read in a note from the regional councilors of the Moratti-Third Pole groups, who are continuing their Coalition meetings.

“Respect for the institutions and the guarantee of all minorities (and certainly not just a part of them, even more so just one of them) are everyone’s patrimony and for this reason they are a fundamental starting point in the activities of the Council. We recall that we are not dealing here with areas in which in theory only purely arithmetical data or political agreements could be enforced, but with the body which is statutorily entrusted with the guarantee and protection of the rights and prerogatives of the directors and the respect of minorities”

“We reject the surprising request received from the Democratic Party”

“We therefore reject with strength and conviction – concludes the note – the request that surprisingly reached us from the Democratic Party to leave space in the Presidency Office for two out of two expressions of their Coalition, moreover identified in figures of their Group. We trust that all the protagonists understand the importance that every Coalition is represented in the Presidency’s office, first of all out of respect for the voters”. “Pretending in the choice of the UdP that there is not entirely a Coalition that represents 10% of Lombards is wrong . An act that is not in line with the obvious rationale of the Articles of Association and with the consequent regulatory rule which explicitly aims to ensure the representation of minorities and not just one of them. It would be a serious precedent that must be avoided…”, they conclude.

