”In recent days we have recovered many people who had distanced themselves from Our League, and we will strive to continue on this path. I will ask Salvini to cancel the disciplinary measure for the three councilors, because the League needs unity”. This is what Umberto Bossi told Adnkronos, after the story that saw the departure of three councilors from the Northern League group of the Lombardy regional council: Roberto Mura, Federico Lena and Antonello Formenti. The splitters turned their backs on Salvini, as another councilor of the group had already done for two weeks, Gianmarco Senna (past with the Third Pole), triggering the reaction of Via Bellerio which decreed his immediate expulsion from the party. An earthquake at the Pirellone, where the rumors of possible new farewells to Salvini do not stop.

In the morning, AdnKronos had anticipated the news that the three councilors who had formalized – via certified mail to the Lombard regional council – the decision to abandon “the Lega Salvini Premier group and form a new regional group”. In the motivations, the three now former members of Salvini’s group spoke of a choice that takes note of the “internal malaise”, pointing the finger at the lack of listening to “the countless territorial criticalities and the total abandonment of northernist autonomist issues”.

Now the intervention in defense of Bossi’s advisers who launched his current in the League last October 1, precisely with the aim of a resumption of the historic battles of the Carroccio, starting from autonomism and from the demands of the north. Bossi’s two deputies on the Committee, Angelo Ciocca and Paolo Grimoldi, underlined how the goal of the northern current is “to stop this dispersion”. We belong to the League, period”. “Of course, this malaise has some culprits, and the risk of continuing not to understand and not address the issues, is to continue in this trickle”, explain the two. “Not a day goes by – they complain – that militants, city councilors and local secretaries are not lost. The territory, the militants, the mayors and the elected officials need – at least in Lombardy – clear, present management and political responses instead of playing hide and seek. The Northern Committee is fighting to restore identity to the League itself and we appeal to everyone not to give up, because renewal is possible”.

The Northern Committee, on Saturday and November, at the Castle of Giovenzano, in the Pavia area, had returned to speaking in public, after years of silence, with him the former ministers Castelli and Speroni, the two deputies in the committee Ciocca and Grimoldi, and many administrators and militants, including one of the founders of the first League with Bossi, Giuseppe Leoni, and also the former Varese parliamentarian Dario Galli and the mayor of Pavia, Fabrizio Fracassi. From the Senatur a real appeal to give strength to the territories: “” We have created the Northern Committee because the time has come to stand up. You suffered when you saw the Lega’s identity erased…” Bossi told those present. From Milan today they respond to Bossi Mura, Lena and Formenti. Salvini’s move is now awaited. Who initially took a soft line with the Committee, explaining at the beginning of October that “where Bossi’s signature is, mine is too”.

The federal secretary has also had words of opening to the internal dialogue in recent days, emphasizing the importance of the debate in the provincial congresses of the north, where the Salvini line has substantially held, giving way to the northern wing in Bergamo and Brescia, which have seen the affirmation of bossian candidates. But, for example, Varese and Cremona have remained in the hands of elected officials close to the current secretariat.

In the meantime, the administration of Via Bellerio moved against the Bossi Committee, which sent the Northern current, at the end of October, a “warning to stop promoting members of the League for Salvini as premier, and to use of the symbols and denomination of the party”, as stated in the text signed by the treasurer of the League for Salvini premier, Giulio Centemero to the bossians. Furthermore, the Committee “was reported to the guarantor for the protection of personal data for violation of privacy data”, finally arriving at the underlining of the “total non-involvement of Lega for Prime Minister Salvini with respect to the initiative in question, promoted by a legal entity distinct from the party and in no way connected with it”. Words that have not had any response from the Committee, which has decided to go ahead with its internal project in the Salvini League.