In Lombardy the obligation applies snow chains or gods winter tires in the period between dates of November 15th and April 15th.

When winter comes, the advice is to inform yourself well before setting off on the roads and roads alpine sections from the Lombardy when passing through the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, How, Cremona, Lecco, Praises, Mantua, Milan, Monza and Brianza, Pavia, Sondrio And Varese because you need to equip yourself with winter tires (or chains) to avoid risking fines.

Snow chains or winter tires mandatory in Lombardy

Province of Cremona : Provincial roads with chains or snow tires required from 25 November 2019 to 31 March 2020: Sp21 Cignone – Corte de’ Frati; Sp26 Brazzuoli – Pieve d’Olmi; Sp33 Seniga – Pescaroli Island; Sp37 Cream – Casaletto Ceredano; Sp38 Formigara – Oscasale; Sp39 Soncino – Football; Sp40 Paderno – Gadesco; Sp43 Cream – Credera; Sp44 Soncino – Casaletto di Sopra; Sp47 Soresina – Crotta d’Adda; Sp 53 Rubbiano – Persia; Sp80 Pianengo – Cremosano; Sp83 of Persico; Sp84 of Pizzighettone; Sp87 Giuseppina; Sp88 of Bozzolo; Sp95 of Longhirone; SP96 of Alfiano; Sp CR10 Lower Po Valley; Sp CR234 Codognese; Sp CR235 of Orzinuovi; Sp Cr343 Asolana; Sp CR415 Paullese; Sp CR498 Soncinese.

: Provincial roads with chains or snow tires required from 25 November 2019 to 31 March 2020: Sp21 Cignone – Corte de’ Frati; Sp26 Brazzuoli – Pieve d’Olmi; Sp33 Seniga – Pescaroli Island; Sp37 Cream – Casaletto Ceredano; Sp38 Formigara – Oscasale; Sp39 Soncino – Football; Sp40 Paderno – Gadesco; Sp43 Cream – Credera; Sp44 Soncino – Casaletto di Sopra; Sp47 Soresina – Crotta d’Adda; Sp 53 Rubbiano – Persia; Sp80 Pianengo – Cremosano; Sp83 of Persico; Sp84 of Pizzighettone; Sp87 Giuseppina; Sp88 of Bozzolo; Sp95 of Longhirone; SP96 of Alfiano; Sp CR10 Lower Po Valley; Sp CR234 Codognese; Sp CR235 of Orzinuovi; Sp Cr343 Asolana; Sp CR415 Paullese; Sp CR498 Soncinese. Province of Lecco : all provincial roads in the presence of snowy weather phenomena.

: all provincial roads in the presence of snowy weather phenomena. Province of Pavia : the provincial legislation indicates “From 1 January to 31 December of each year for an indefinite period” for: Sp35 dei Giovi from km 79,650 to km 81,370; Sp596 dei Cairoli from km 2,100; Sp69 Ofani from km 1,100 to km 1,900 and from km 6,050 to km 7,800.

: the provincial legislation indicates “From 1 January to 31 December of each year for an indefinite period” for: Sp35 dei Giovi from km 79,650 to km 81,370; Sp596 dei Cairoli from km 2,100; Sp69 Ofani from km 1,100 to km 1,900 and from km 6,050 to km 7,800. Province of Varese: from November 15th to March 15th of each year for all provincial roads.

Vertical signs requiring chains and winter tyres

Obligatory from 1 October, 1 and 15 November

The obligation of chains (or winter tires) is anticipated by October 1st to April 30th on the following roads: state road 42 Del Tonale and della Mendola from km 118.700 to km 147, fromNovember 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024 state road 42 Del Tonale and Mendola from km 105.980 to km 118.700, state road 39 dell`Aprica from km 13.960 to km 29.080;

from November 15th to April 15th state road 39 Dell`Aprica from km 0 to km 13,960, state road 38 dir A Dello Stelvio from km 0 to 1,700, SS38 Dello Stelvio from km 0,900 to km 106,500, state road 37 Del Maloja from km 0 to km 10, SS36 Del Lago of Como and Spluga from km 97.700 to km 149.560, Lecco-Valsassina connection from km 0 to km 9.015;

from November 15th to April 30th state road 301 Del Foscagno from km 0 to km 36.939.

Video snow on the highway in Lombardy

Video snow on the highway in Lombardy

Read also:

👉 How to read the tire label

👉 Speed ​​code and tire load

👉 CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to check

👉 Flat tire, when, where and how to repair it

👉 Alternative wheel approval in the workshop

👉 Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

👉 Tips on how to prepare your car for the cold of winter

👉 HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

👉 Find out what they say aboutwinter tires mandatory on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK