Lombardy, Rizzoli (FI): “I had to stay in the council. Then Ronzulli…”

“Having a service candidacy in the last general election I was assured that I would remain in the junta. Then there was a change and the president made choices that I respect”. Melanie Rizzoli, former vice president and councilor for training of the Lombardy Region, in an interview with Affaritaliani.it Milan takes off a few pebbles from his shoes after not being confirmed at the Pirellone. “But I have nothing to complain about – assures the exponent of Forza Italia – I wish a long life to this junta and to Attilio Fontana who does even better than the last legislature”.

Rizzoli, didn’t you expect him to stay out?

In these five years I have never given any problems. There have been 8600 new occupations, of which 54% are women and this is my pride. The ‘Training to hire’ measure which creates jobs was also mentioned several times during the electoral campaign. I quintupled the numbers of training compared to the previous legislature in two and a half years, because the pandemic stole the other two and a half years. When I make a commitment, I do it with passion but I hope that Lombardy can continue to grow.

After the formation of the junta in Forza Italia, a bit of everything happened. Licia Ronzulli is no longer the coordinator in Lombardy.

I did not participate in these dynamics. There have been some misunderstandings. And also about the changes of those who were slated to come into the bargain. I don’t know who decided or how and why.

Ronzulli?

I have nothing against her. I know that you changed the two names since I was one of the two councilors. She put whoever was more appropriate.

And have you spoken to Silvio Berlusconi?

No and I haven’t gotten to see it yet. I hope to visit him next week. Berlusconi has always been close to me in the last 20 years, he has been hospitalized but he is fine. And as a doctor I applaud the check-up he does every now and then.

And as a doctor, what do you think of the waiting lists in Lombardy?

They are a problem for all regions, including Lombardy. But we have Guido Bertolaso. If I were the health commissioner I would go and penalize those who book a CAT scan in three or four structures and then take the closest one without canceling the others: this also lengthens the time. As a penalty I would charge the ticket for those who don’t show up.

The councilor for training is now his colleague from Fi Simona Tironi. Do you have something to tell her?

Tironi is a friend and I am delighted that she has taken my place. She’s a solid girl and I’m sure she’ll do just fine. I heard her, I congratulated her and told her that for everything I’m from her. I handed her a perfect assessorship and without criticism.

