Regionals, Massimo Cacciari speaks: “Only a few votes from the Pd to the M5S, different speech for Action-Italia Viva”

“I’m not even following the congressional debate of the Democratic Party. It seems to me a delusion”. Dry, as always, the comment of Massimo Cacciariinterviewed by Affaritaliani.it on the internal challenge to the Democratic party for the succession of Enrico Letta. “They have failed to bring out sensible contrasts and to motivate public opinion. It is not clear who they are and what they are discussing”.

Schlein or Bonaccini, who are you with? “I refuse to make baseless choices. Who cares. We are at the cafe“. Does the Democratic Party risk being engulfed by Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement? “A few votes will erode it, but not much. It doesn’t seem to me that 5 Stars can take and acquire the legacy of the main left-wing party once. It is not recoverable. A part will abstain and a certain number of Dem voters will end up with Renzi and Calenda”.

Then the most awaited electoral challenge, that of the Regionals in February Lazio and in Lombardy. “90% in Lazio, since there is no agreement between those who oppose the government forces, the center-right will win. Almost certainly. In Lombardy the situation is different with the unknown Moratti. The centre-right presents itself divided in the vote and if Moratti manages to get so many votes Majorino, candidate of the Pd and the M5S (which, however, are worth very little in Lombardy) can also do it. At least if he plays it. Majorinowhich I would vote if I were resident in Lombardy, he has experience and is very knowledgeable. In this period of trouble in the Democratic Party he remained silent and did not screw himself up. He might even win” concludes Cacciari.

