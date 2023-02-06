The former Mani Pulite magistrate Gherardo Colombo, the founder of PizzaAut Nico Acampora, Cecilia Strada, and Francesca Balzan. These are the first names of the regional government team announced by the center-left candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino, candidate for the presidency of the Lombardy Region in the upcoming regional elections in February 2023. ”We will announce others – he said – because I would like to have men and women by my side of great value”.

”I want to strengthen public health and I want a major reform so I will be the one to hold the delegation because I believe the president of the Lombardy region should be the first person responsible in this area” Majorino underlined in announcing the first names of the government team regional if he wins the elections.