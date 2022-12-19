Pregliasco: “I’ve always voted for the centre-left. Pd and first DS and PDS. But never PCI”



Fabrizio Pregliascoa virologist who became very famous for his appearances on TV at the worst time of Covid, broke the delay and he stood as a candidate in the regional elections in Lombardy in support of Pierfrancesco Majorinocentre-left candidate. “I accepted a series of invitations that came from the realities of the Third Sector and from social-health services”, he explains Affaritaliani.it the medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. “In this sense, I accepted this challenge for change in a context which is that of civic spirit, of civil society that wants change in Lombardy”.

Will it be on Majorino’s list?

“Yes, exactly. I will be a candidate in your civic.”

In which district?

“It is still to be defined, probably Milan and its province”.

You have always voted centre-left, so what?

“Pd yes. And first Ds and Pds”.

So when you were young you voted for the Communist Party?

“No, I have always remained moderate, progressive and reformist from a young age.”

His partner, Carolina Pellegrini, was councilor for social services in the last junta of Roberto Formigoni. Strange isn’t it?

“Let’s say that politically speaking we are separated at home”.

Formigoni means Communion and Liberation…

“My partner has never been organic in the world of CL”.

Why don’t you run with Letizia Moratti?

