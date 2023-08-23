Lombardy Region, Del Bono: “Let’s not leave autonomy in the hands of the League”

“I would like to open a cfive-year political conflict. Autonomy? We must have one our vision, without leaving the flag to the sovereign League and pompa. Healthcare? The problem is not the public-private combinationbut the fact that non deep Lombardy there are fewer and fewer services and resources“. Emile Del Bonovice president of the regional council, former mayor of Brescia and record holder of preferences of the Democratic Party, track on Affaritaliani.it Milan there its roadmap “to try to reconquer the Region”.

THE INTERVIEW

Emilio Del Bono, you explained to Corriere that you wanted to do a laboratory for the Region. Of course, building a building site for five years takes a lot of perseverance…

It takes that typical determination of someone who has a far-sighted outlook and a great desire to work. In the meantime, however, let’s start by saying that it is a fact of originality. In the last few months before the elections, the Lombard centre-left usually improvises a programmatic and political proposal. This time we want to do a different job, building from the territories both a programmatic proposal and a much more intense work than we have done in recent years, where we are strong in the cities and instead very weak in the small towns. The Region is a state, and time seems very long but in reality it is not.

Meanwhile, from Gori to Majorino, five years and a pandemic with an attached concentric attack on the Region have produced the exact same gap, at the polls.

For years, the center-right has built a system of companies that mitigates the responsibility of politics and the junta. The task we must give ourselves is to make it clearer that dysfunctions or inadequacies have a real connection with the budget choices and the guidelines that come from the majority. We need to know that there is an electoral and social bloc that has a diffidence towards the centre-left and tends towards a centre-right orientation. We have to try to compete. If we have won in the cities, which have been won over by center-left quality governance, we can do the same thing at a wider level.

Even the slogan “public health, public health” does not seem to have received much attention…

The theme is not public manager or private manager. It is the system that must be regulated fairly. But in Lombardy it is not. The accredited private sector has tended to become urban, where there are economies of scale, and not very present in deep areas. So the public system, which has to deal with distant Lombardy, has fewer and fewer resources. The problem is in Lombardy which is desertifying, territories which are losing population because they lose services and consequently people move. The theme of unequal Lombardy is a theme to work on. Paradoxically, in these Lombardy regions, the center-right has more consensus, but we must make ourselves heard.

Let’s talk about the congress: isn’t the unitary agreement on Silvia Roggiani a bit of a renunciation of the debate?

The concern is well founded and it is right that there is. Let’s say we tried to change our approach. The regional congress is voted on in individual circles on documents, there are no provincial assemblies with delegates so the dimension of the political debate is difficult to develop. Having said that, it is important to move the axis because the concern was to have a photocopy congress of Bonaccini vs Schlein. Here we should have taken a different path, trying to really build the Lombard democratic party. The ability to mark territorial specificities has gradually disappeared and weakened. Lombardy has peculiarities: a party that must represent this land must build its own proposal and organization. Less ideology and more ideals for the centre-left. This work that has been done well in the cities must be exported in a larger dimension.

Let’s talk about autonomy.

In the document that Roggiani will file on the candidacy there will be a note on our vision of autonomy. Because where there are no risks to essential services, the fact that responsibilities can be entrusted to the regions and then to the municipalities and provinces should see the Democratic Party agree. The Lombard Democratic Party tends to have a strong defense of the territories in its DNA. I would never hand over the autonomist flag to the exhausted and now sovereign League. And Fdi cannot handle this because it is a centralist. We must wedge ourselves, without being crushed. The left wanted the Regions, and Title V was reformed by the centre-left (with all its limitations, of course), we cannot hand this issue over to others.

We conclude on the primaries. You really don’t want them for the presidential candidate?

But I absolutely do want them. And I also say that who will be the presidential candidate will be decided in four years. For now, as I said, I’m in charge of the construction site. On the systems of choice, the Democratic Party is clear: the primaries are expected except when the unitary agreement is found. When I was talking about useless primaries I was referring to those for parliamentarians, since they already have preferences to deal with. Instead, they are fair and useful for parliamentarians, who instead have blocked lists.

[email protected]

Subscribe to the newsletter

