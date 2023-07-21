Watch out discount on the stamp! The initiative of the is brilliant Lombardy region on the car tax which for some years has been encouraging the payment of the car tax on cars, motorcycles, scooters, vans and trucks by proposing a 15% discount (the saving is 2 months as if you were paying for 10 months instead of 12).

Lombardy Region discounts the car tax

The Lombardy Region applies a 15% discount on stamp duty with direct debit.

The advantages are double: you respect the deadline by avoiding paying unnecessary penalties and you save on the total payable, but also on the payment commission which costs only 1 euro.

How to pay the car tax in Lombardy with a discount

To take advantage of the discount 15% on the car tax you need to activate the domiciliation of payment on your own. It can be done with effect from May 1, 2023.

To activate direct debit, you can do it online by logging in from the “Domiciliation” section of your own Personal Tax Area of the Lombardy region through SPID, CIE (Electronic Identity Card) o CNS (Health Card – National Service Card, with PIN and smartcard reader).

Who can take advantage of the 15% discount on the road tax

Only citizens residing in can take advantage of the 15% discount Lombardy or subscribed toRegister of Italians residing abroad (AIRE) of one of the Lombardy Municipalities, owners of one or more vehicles or tenants (if the lease starts from 1 January 2017); citizens who intend to pay on behalf of the owner/tenant of a vehicle (for example: spouse, cohabitant, child, grandchild, etc.); the legal entitiesincluding public ones, owners of no more than 50 vehicles (once this limit is exceeded, it is possible to activate the cumulative payment, which provides for a 10% reduction).

15% discount on car tax with domiciliation in Lombardy

In case of joint vehiclethe domiciliation request must be submitted by subject listed first on the registration certificate. It is also possible to domicile the payment of the stamp duty of a newly registered vehicle (deadline at the end of the month following the month of enrolment). The domiciliation is activated from the first year if the mandate reaches the Lombardy Region within the indicated terms. For vehicles for which the quarterly paymentthe debit will take place in correspondence with the already established deadlines.

Domiciliation is not foreseen for the payment of the road tax due for vehicles over thirty years old and for trailers with a mass of less than 3.5 tons and it is not foreseen for the payment of super bubble as a tax.

Timing for the discount on the stamp duty

To take advantage of the discount, domiciliation must be activated by the end of the month preceding that of the expiry (e.g.: payment deadline 12/31/2022, domiciliation request sent by 11/30/2022). In new vehicles, the first payment must be made within the month following the month of registration.

Finally, by registeringPersonal Tax Area of the Lombardy Region it is also possible to receive the car tax expiration notices to the e-mail address indicated during registration.

Definitely an excellent solution that should be taken into consideration by all regions of Italy.

