Lombardy, Pastorella (Action): “Moratti name able to aggregate”

“The feeling is that many centre-right voters are not as inclined to vote for Attilio Fontana as one might have believed. Especially after the vicissitudes of the League: they are not giving an image of seriousness and stability”. Julia Shepherdessdeputy and city councilor in Milan of Azione, in an interview with Affaritaliani.it Milan bets on the ability to “aggregate” Letizia Moratti. “After all, it seems that even the most reformist part of the Democratic Party has difficulty voting for Pierfrancesco Majorino”.

Pastorella, can Moratti really win with this solitary race?

He has the possibilities to do it. And it may be that in the end the Democratic Party regrets not having supported it and having missed an opportunity. With his ability to pull left and right he can become the winning horse. I think it’s right to do everything to change the page in the Region, where past management has shown all its limits. I am thinking, for example, of the house issue: the management of Aler is really bankruptcy.

Is Moratti right to open his arms also to the Bossian League?

Yes, obviously on a solid programmatic basis. The important thing is to stick to the program. If this is the operation it seems absolutely correct to me. It is somewhat the same that we do at the national level with Action, proposing a program and opening it up to those who agree. If we look back on party origins we will never grow up. Moratti herself has become the Third Pole candidate, finding convergences on common positions, for example on the health issue.

Does the same apply to the three Lega councilors expelled after they formed a new group at the Pirellone?

I don’t know them, however, if the principle is to welcome those who share a program, then open doors, especially if this becomes a way to weaken Fontana. What is happening to the Lega in Lombardy – where it was born – seems very significant to me and I think it is the prelude to a wave that will spread nationwide: it is part of a trajectory of decline for the party. But also on the left is a quest to figure out where you want to stay. The Salvini league is different from that of the first hour, the same could be said of the Democratic Party.

After the arrival of former Northern League player Gianmarco Senna should we expect other signings?

I don’t know but never say never. And in any case it is not a shopping campaign. We want to go our own way: whoever joins us will arrive alone. The same was true for the Milanese city councilor Carmine Pacente who, coming from the Democratic Party, recognized himself in the way we were doing politics and joined our council group.

If the agreement with the Pd falls due to the M5s, are you ready to welcome +Europe as well?

Absolutely yes. The decision to run with the Democratic Party has not for nothing split +Europe’s base, because the natural home for the party is with us in the Third Pole. Let’s see how their congress will go in February but we expect them as soon as possible.

At Politics, the Third pole achieved an excellent result, especially in Milan. How do you respond to those who say that Lombardy is not Milan?

That Lombardy is not even just the remote valleys. Milan was not unique. We also had very high results in other capitals such as Brescia, Bergamo and Varese. Those who imagine Lombardy as made up of small isolated realities do not see Lombardy as productive and connected to the rest of Europe which is eager for a change of pace.

Part of the majority in Milan supports Majorino. Another smaller Moratti.

Even in Politics we supported different candidates but this did not question the solidity of the majority in Palazzo Marino, and in fact there were neither reshuffles nor resignations. It seems to me right to keep the two floors separate and for the majority to remain as they are.

How do you reply to those who say that they do not leave their position as councilor so as not to let the exponents of Italia Viva take over?

Apart from the fact that Pacente has recently been added to the Action quota, so our party would not ‘disappear’ from the council. In any case, my choice concerns the territorial bond: I want to continue to have a direct relationship with whoever elected me. And the City Council gives you closeness to the community and the dynamics of citizens. Being at Palazzo Marino means being in the front row of Milan. Patience then if some gossip sees us as issues of power.

Elly Schlein or Stefano Bonaccini. What will happen to the Democratic Party?

Someone says that it is convenient for us that Schlein wins, so as to have a Pd moved to the left and more space to preside over the center. I, on the other hand, believe that there is room for a solid Pd that stays on the left where it belongs, but without being on the extreme left. Also keeping the reformist soul inside. The wish in view of the congress is that the Democratic Party does not distort itself, occupy its natural space and leave ours to us.

Is the Action-Italia Viva federation the right path?

Yes, it is correct to take an intermediate step before arriving at a single party. The federation is a good test, also useful for avoiding immediate cold fusion and for running-in tests. Like the single group in the House and in the Senate, an excellent training ground in which I find myself collaborating and also learning from Iv’s colleagues who have been in Parliament for the longest time. On topics, however, we are always aligned.

