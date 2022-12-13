Lombardy, Majorino: “With the Five Stars there is very little left”

“We are in the midst of the confrontation with the 5 Star Movement, but it really is a matter of very few days, a couple of days at the most we will all understand if the conditions exist to move forward together because our discussion was based on ideas on the contents”. She said it Pierfrancesco Majorinocandidate for president of the Lombardy Region for the Democratic Party, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24. “I must say – he continued – that I appreciated the approach of the 5 Stars who asked us to discuss content and nothing else and this is not granted. We are doing it seriously otherwise we would not have spent our days in this way. As a centre-left alliance we are moving forward with determination, given the many cities we govern in Lombardy. I am optimistic about the agreement”.

Majorino: “Moratti fracture of the centre-right, not of the centre-left”

“Letizia Moratti she is an authoritative figure from the centre-right, she has a history based entirely on the centre-right, I respect her for this, she has a list in her support made up of even more radical Northern League supporters than Salvini. There are former members of the Brothers of Italy, this represents a fracture in the centre-right. This is why it is funny to continue to represent it as a fracture of the centre-left, we really have lost the fundamentals”. “Moratti is “a centre-right person who has always been politically and culturally in that area, he was Attilio Fontanawho he stopped getting along with when he realized that Giorgia Meloni And Matthew Salvini they were not running her for president. We are on another road and on another terrain,” added Majorino.

Majorino: “Qatargate concerns us too, we can’t turn a blind eye”

The ‘Qatargate’ “is something that concerns us too, we can’t turn a blind eye, it’s useless to exhibit a sort of moral diversity, long lost”, commented Majorino in relation to the investigation into corruption and other crimes he involved the now former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili of the European Socialists and the former MEP of the Democratic Party, Antonio Panzeri. “It is evident that these figures were in some way referable to the European Left of which we belong, Panzeri was a member of the Democratic Party, a parliamentarian of the PD, and the former vice president Kaili is of the Socialist group. So it is clear that she is a something that concerns us too and we cannot pretend nothing happened. On legality, a huge action is needed to check the candidacies and so on”.

“I hope that the judiciary will go ahead without ifs and buts, we need the truth to be fully reconstructed, the chain of responsibilities with respect to this infiltration action by Qatar conducted by unsuspecting people within the European Parliament. It seems to me a very serious thing “, concluded the candidate of the Dems.

Subscribe to the newsletter

