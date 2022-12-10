Agreement between M5S and Pd close

Everything goes as it should go, and as Affaritaliani.it Milano anticipated weeks ago: we are moving towards a probable agreement between the M5s and the center-left for the Regionals in LOMBARDY. The Movement has given itself 48 hours to decide.

The working table: “Agreement on over 90 percent of the points”

“This morning’s working table, which began at 8.30, concluded the analysis of the programmatic points advanced, on November 25, by the M5S LOMBARDIA with the president Giuseppe Conte”, sources of the Lombard Movement inform, according to which “it has been reached an agreement on over 90% of the points, which integrates the synthesis found in June on some sensitivities and common themes.At the end of the table, which satisfied the representatives present, the need to return the work done was shared by the delegations on the one hand, to the centre-left coalition for an evaluation – in short order – of the outcome as well as on the remaining parts that remained open, as well as, on the other hand, to the M5S for the restitution to the internal bodies. two meetings”.

Majorino: “A definitive line soon”

The centre-left candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino: “It seems to me that the debate on the issues between the centre-left delegation and the mov5s is going well. Within a few days we will draw a definitive line. Our alliance must speak the language of change. This means putting the relaunch of health care for all, giving life to good policies for work and businesses, adopting a very ambitious plan for the construction of infrastructures, making choices in the environmental field that look to the future.

