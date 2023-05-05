Lombardy, lab coats: the decision on appeal on Fontana in two months

overalls case, the first hearing was held today after the appeal filed by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office against the acquittal in the preliminary hearing of the persons involved a year ago. The Lombard governor is also involved in the affair Attilio Fontana: the verdict is expected in about two months. Today the defenses intervened, as reported by Ansa. For Peter Gabriel Rovedaone of the lawyers of the Deputy Secretary General of the Lombardy Region, Pier Attilio Superti, the communication of the change from supply to donation was not “concealed” but it was perfectly evident” and there is no evidence of the accusation of fraud in public supplies. Hence the request to “reject the appeal of the prosecutors and confirm the sentence”.

Lombardy, the story of the gowns: from supply to donation

The gup Clare Values he had issued a sentence of “no place to proceed because the fact does not exist” for the governor, his brother-in-law Andrea Diniowner of Dama spa, for Philip Bongiovanni And Carmen Schweigl, former general manager and manager of Aria, the regional purchasing center, and for Superti. For the prosecutors instead it would have been preferable “put the safeguarding of the political image first” di Fontana, who has always rejected the accusations, with respect to the need to complete the procedure that would have guaranteed health workers 75,000 gowns and other protective devices. According to the judge, the “transformation” from supply to donation “was achieved with a contractual novation which was carried out in the clearbrought to the attention of the parties, not simulated but expressly declared” e there was no “deception”. The other defenses will speak on June 19 and the Court’s decision will arrive on July 10.

