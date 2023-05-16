Tomorrow morning, at school or at work, bring the red and white tape, the one with which the police delimit the crime area. It will serve to isolate the Nerazzurri from the Rossoneri, because the day after this (n)euro derby can be edgy. Whoever arrives from outside, don’t worry, will recognize cheer and belongings from the expression, from the dark circles under the eyes, from the smiles that don’t go away.