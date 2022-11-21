Lombardy, Fontana: “Moratti? I’m not afraid of any kind”

The president of Lombardy Attilio Fontanarunning for an encore, is not afraid of the next electoral competition, which also sees its former vice president on the field Letizia Moratti, which could steal votes from the centre-right, and the MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino, candidate for the centre-left. “I’m not afraid of any kind” he says on the sidelines of the ‘North Direction, a new season’ event, at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan. “I’m never worried about elections. Elections – he adds – are a method of democracy in which different ideas are confronted. And citizens are given the opportunity to choose which one they consider to be the best”. To those who ask if the game is open, he replies “all elections are always open”. “We continue to work by administering the region” he concludes.

Fontana: “Who would I throw from the tower between Majorino and Moratti? I would close my eyes…”

“Who would I throw off the tower between Moratti and Majorino? I would close my eyes and leave it to chance”. This was stated by the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, guest of the seventeenth edition of ‘Italy North Direction – A True Event’. “Majorino – added Fontana – I know him, I also met him a week ago. He has absolutely diametrically opposed ideas to mine, which he tries to get his ideas approved which I will try to oppose because I hardly share them in nothing”.

