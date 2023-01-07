Lombardy regional elections 2023, the Pd-5 Star alliance: Conte blows up taboos

It will be that they are decisions taken at the turn of the Christmas toastwill be the air of Curtain or concerns about Qatar-gatebut it is difficult to find logic in the upcoming Pd-5 Star alliances regional. The next electoral round of 12 and 13 February is anything but a simple administrative election: it decides who will have to govern over 15 million citizens, in the two regions that host the political and financial capital of Italy. Everyone recognizes that they are the first real survey on the state of health of the parties.

The center right runs compact everywhere, the only thorn in the side of the split Letizia Moratti in Lombardy – former advisor to the outgoing President Fountainsupported by the current of Umberto Bossi besides from calendar And Renzi. The center-left runs divided in Lazio, where the Democratic Party and the third pole together support the outgoing health councilor D’Amatowhile the 5 stars candidate for Pisana Donatella Bianchiformer President of the WWF Italy.

5 stars And Pd divided byincinerator Of Rome therefore: plant wanted by Draghi government at the request of the Mayor Robert Gualtierihas become the casus belli with which With you brought down the government of the former governor of Bank of Italy.

So far nothing new. After that episode, the two parties broke off all ties by going alone to the elections on 25 September. “As long as this leadership exists, it is not possible to ally with the Democratic Party” he thundered With you. Position of the former premier who paid a lot in terms of consensus: the clear break – while continuing to govern us together in important cities such as Naples – allowed the 5 Star Movement to outrun the Democrats in the polls and relaunch With you as leader of the centre-left.

In Lombardy however, the grillini have decided to support the candidate of the Democratic Party Pierfrancesco Majorino. In the party list of Majorinotogether with the 5 starsthere will also be the Mayor of Brescia Del Bononotoriously in favor of that plant which in the last 15 years had been at the center of environmental campaigns by Cricket, farmhouse, DiMaio And Of the Baptist. Same Vito Crimi And Stefano Buffagnihistorical faces of the Lombard Movement and associates of With youhave had serious disagreements in the press with the mayor, who has always maintained for his part that “incinerators are needed and we cannot do without them”.

But there is not only the incinerator among the taboos of this alliance. There is also the famous two-term rule whereby the People’s Advocate eliminated names such as Robert Fig, Paula Tavern, Alfonso Bonafede. Indeed for the first time – unlike Liguria, Umbria And Calabria – the Movement supports a candidate for President of the region who has served several terms: Majorino he has been city councilor twice, councilor twice and as MEP he is running for his sixth position in the region.

It is indeed no mystery that several 5-star groups, especially those of How And Mantua have shown their disagreement with this decision by writing directly to With you. In the Democratic Party there are differences of views on the alliance with the 5 stars and this issue will probably come to the fore in the next congress. But the more pragmatic argue that it was a tactical choice not a political one: in doing so they led Majorino in the polls about 5 points from Fountain. We will see the final result, but at what political cost?

