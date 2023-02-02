Lombardy elections, Giovanni Storti’s appeal to vote

Pierfrancesco MajorinoMEP Pd e candidate for the Lombardy regional electionswhere the vote will take place on 12 and 13 February, shares the video Of John Storti. In the video, Storti launches an appeal in favor of Majorino as president of Lombardy.

These are the words of Pierfrancesco: “I share with you this beautiful video that came to me from Giovanni Storti. As President I will have a good team of women and men who will work together with me in the service of Lombardy. But we will never be alone, the change it will always be built together with people. Thanks John, on 12 and 13 February we change Lombardy, and then you can pull the jacket off without problems: it will be a pleasure to finally be able to put the Region at the service of the people!”

Subscribe to the newsletter

