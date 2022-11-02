“I thank the president Attilio Fontana for proposing me as the new Welfare Councilor of the Lombardy Region. A prestigious assignment that I accept in the exclusive interest of the Lombard citizens, to whom my thanks go for the affection and esteem they have shown me over the years “. Lombardy Region, following the resignation of the former Lombard councilor and vice president, Letizia Moratti.

“I will obviously try to honor this position with the utmost commitment – underlines Bertolaso ​​- until the formation of the new council that will be born after the elections, trying to make the most of the autonomy in health and welfare that is granted to the Regions”.

And he concludes: “Now is the time to get to work immediately to continue the work started by my predecessor, Letizia Moratti, on Pnrr, territorial health and vaccinations, so as to guarantee the effectiveness of the campaign against Covid-19 and prepare the Lombardy to all possible scenarios. We owe it not only to the memory of the thousands of victims of Covid-19, but also to all the health personnel who, in the last two years, have spent themselves with self-denial to protect collective health “.