On the eve of the celebration of the 17th National ALS Day, the ‘Belvederes’ of Palazzo Lombardia and Palazzo Pirelli, headquarters of the Lombardy Region, were lit up in green. Nine provinces in Lombardy with over 70 municipalities and monuments are joining, lighting up, the ‘Let’s color Italy in green’ initiative as a tangible sign of support for families fighting ALS.

Green, always associated with the color of hope, vitality and nature, is also the representative color of Aisla: “The Lombardy Region – declares the Councilor for Family, Social Solidarity, Disability and Equal Opportunities, Elena Lucchini – promptly joined the initiative and this evening we welcomed the Aisla delegation to testify with gratitude how precious the contribution of this association and each of its volunteers is. With a simple, but highly symbolic gesture, our Region wanted to renew its commitment alongside those who face ALS every day, the families who take charge of the treatment path and those who work in the field of Research to defeat the disease”.