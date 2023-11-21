Lombardy, industrial production in the first 9 months slows to +0.5%

There industrial production of Lombardy in the first 9 months of 2023 grew by only 0.5%, compared to the 2022 figure of 6.3%. These are the data that emerge from the analysis “The economy of Lombardy – economic update” carried out by Bank of Italy. There is still a positive balance of companies that have experienced an increase in turnover (11%), but less than the previous year. For the end of 2023 and the first months of 2024, expectations are for limited growth. One of the components that was most affected by the contraction in revenues was that of investments, with a forecast, made in April 2023 and also confirmed at the beginning of autumn, of a decrease of 3.6% in the industry this year.

In 2022, growth was significant at 5.4% in real terms, but there was a very strong reduction. However, the supply difficulties that had slowed down the activities of companies in the previous year are disappearing, such as those “in finding production inputs, the costs of intermediate goods and energy”, with positive effects on consumer prices.

