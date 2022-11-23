Mazatlan.- Achieving a great team synchrony in the sand, the Olympian in Rio 2016, Lombardo Ontiveros and the tall Jorman Osuna returned with first place in the third edition of the 2022 National Beach Volleyball Championship.

The duo trained by Salvador González emerged as the best in the men’s Professional (Free) category, of the contest held in Puerto Vallarta, with the endorsement of the Mexican Volleyball Federation.

Coast to coast triumph

Lombardo Ontiveros’ experience has had a positive influence on Jorman, the player who is over two meters tall and originates from the El Vainillo police station, located 15.7 kilometers from Mazatlán.

The duo managed to overcome the Baja California Norte team in two sets, in the quarterfinals, leave Puerto Vallarta on the road, two sets to zero in the semifinal and account for the UAS representative made up of Juan José in the final. Espinoza and Franki Hernández, in three sets, a team that also trains in Mazatlán.

Lombardo Ontiveros and Jorman Osuna.

Progress was seen in his game. Undoubtedly, this tournament will give them experience and maturity for future competitions, it was a good training session”, said Professor Chava González.

Divided into three categories: Professional (Free), Youth Under-17 (2005-2006) and Under-15 (2007-2008), the competitions took place from November 18 to 20 at Playa Camarones, with the participation of 115 teams from 15 states of the Republic.

More skills

The other representatives from Buenos Aires led by Salvador González, made up of Iván Yepez and Heraclio Ibarra, as well as Ulises Ontiveros and Jesús Sarmiento, finished their participation in third and fifth place, respectively.

In the Senior Youth category, Aby Naomi Rodríguez and Ivette Carrillo, in the women’s branch, and Nicolás Martínez and Jesús Ramos, in the men’s branch, placed fifth in the competition.

Actions of the women's activity of the National Championship.

Fernanda Rodríguez and Romina Díaz stayed in the group stage of the Junior Women’s Youth category, while in the Free category the pairs made up of María José Quintero and Gabriela Brito and Susana Torres and Jimena Martínez surprisingly lost their group games, being eliminated at the dawn of the tournament.

Some had a good performance and others not so much, but we hope that in the future they will have better results, especially with those that will work for the state competitions, which is the closest thing,” said Salvador González, who classified the Mexican teams to the Olympic Games of Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.