Lombardia yellow zone from Monday 3 January. This was communicated by the president of the Region Attilio Fontana. “The data from the weekly monitoring of the control room of the Ministry of Health and ISS confirm the overcoming of the white zone parameters, therefore from next Monday Lombardy will pass into the yellow zone. There are no variations on the measures to be respected by the citizens, because the use of the mask outdoors is already foreseen for all bands, including the white one “.

There were 39,152 new infections from Coronavirus in Lombardy according to the latest bulletin, Thursday 30 December 2021. Another 36 deaths were recorded which brought the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 35,044.