The junta of the Lombardy region approved a resolution that opens a new window to incentives for the replacement of polluting vehicles with low-emission ones. The contribution allocated by the Region to the provision, presented today to the Pirellone, is of 30 million euro non-repayable grants. “The region – explains the Lombard president Attilio Fontana – is increasing the initiatives in a multidisciplinary way to fight pollution methodically. A commitment that necessarily goes in every direction. To do this, we also need to be innovative: this is why we also focus on research in specialized centers and universities, supporting their actions “.

“Lombardy region – adds the Regional Councilor for the Environment, Raffaele Cattaneo – confirms the concreteness of its political line based on incentives, rather than that of prohibitions and fines, so dear to other administrations, and on the enhancement of virtuous behavior of citizens. This is just one of the lines of action on air quality that we are pursuing “. The provision modifies and integrates the previous call, reserving a part of the bookings of contributions (12 million) to people who had submitted the application but who had not been able to reserve the resources for their early exhaustion. The other 18 million will be aimed at citizens who will complete the purchase of the car at authorized dealers, who will anticipate the contribution to the beneficiary and will then receive reimbursement from the Region.

From 17 to 28 June, a window will be active only for those who were unable to take advantage of the previous loan. Later, when the reserved window is closed, on 30 June the measure will be open to all other subjects in possession of the requirements. Therefore, the incentive line for motorcycles and mopeds did not achieve the expected result the measure will be closed on June 30th. The Lombardy Region has therefore decided to work with trade associations to re-propose a call for proposals on the target with updated criteria.