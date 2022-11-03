"It seems to me that, as the individual representatives of the center-right have repeatedly confirmed, at this point there is not even a need for formalization" of my reappointment, "the thing is already in re ipsa, because they have always said so". Thus the Lombard governor, Attilio Fontana, replying, on the sidelines of an event at Palazzo Lombardia, to those who asked him if his re-nomination as head of the Lombardy Region is official or if he expects a response from the center-right, following the resignation of his deputy, Letizia Moratti. Follow on affaritaliani.it

