(from the correspondent Elvira Terranova) – “We need to refer to the definition of this legal matter whose consequences, on a personal but not only personal level, are there for all to see. Raffaele Lombardo must be acquitted. Never has close pacts with Cosa Nostra. We know we are facing a Court of Appeal that recognizes itself in the rules, in the argumentative techniques. With these words, the lawyer Vincenzo Maiello concluded his speech in the reruns of the appeal process against the former President of the Sicilian Region, Raffaele Lombardo, accused of external involvement in a mafia association and electoral corruption aggravated by the mafia method. The Court of Appeal of Catania entered the Council Chamber a few minutes ago to issue the sentence. Raffaele Lombardo is present in the courtroom, but has made it known that he will not return for the sentence.

The appeal proceedings were opened after the annulment and postponement by the Supreme Court of Cassation of the second degree sentence which had seen the Catania politician acquitted of the charge of external competition and sentenced to two years, with suspended sentence, for electoral corruption. aggravated but without intimidation and violence. A sentence, that of the second degree, which in turn had reformed the one issued on February 19, 2014, with an abbreviated procedure, by the Gup Marina Rizza who had sentenced him to six years and eight months.

The prosecution representatives had asked for a sentence of seven years and 4 months

At the end of the indictment, the two representatives of the accusation, Agata Santonocito and Sabrina Gambino, after having retraced the most important passages of the sentences that have alternated up to now, asked for Lombardo, who has always been present at the hearings, to be sentenced to seven years and 4 months. “We trust that the Court of Appeal will free Raffaele Lombardo from this long-standing penalty that distresses him by stating that the fact does not exist – says Maiello – and, therefore, affirming that the Region has not been governed by those who have come to terms with Cosa Nostra . Lombardo made choices against Cosa Nostra “.

“Let’s get out of the slogans, let’s get out of ideological approaches and hypocrisy, the case of external competition in mafia association, especially that of the political-mafia electoral pact, is not a case that comes entirely from the activity of description decided by of the legislator “, adds Maiello. “The Attorney General insists on proposing a reading of the incipit of the affair that is unacceptable – continues the lawyer Maiello, who defends Lombardo with his colleague Maria Licata – It is unacceptable that it continues to be argued that the disputed crime has been correctly charged in the terms because it would correspond, from a regulatory point of view, to a case that has been open over time “, he continues.

The lawyer Maiello then cited the sentence of the trial of the former minister DC Calogero Mannino definitively acquitted of the accusation of external complicity in mafia association.

‘The former Governor only made choices against Cosa Nostra’

In the course of his final speech, the lawyer Vincenzo Maiello, addressing the Court of Appeal chaired by Rosa Angela Castagnola, then underlined: “Electoral corruption is substantiated in the stipulation of a pact. At least proof of the pact must be provided” . “We trust that the Court will free Dr. Lombardo from this penalty by stating that the fact does not exist”. And he concluded that Lombardo “made choices that resonate in the trial papers against Cosa Nostra”. And he cited the magistrates “with proven anti-mafia experience” who made the council of Raffaele Lombardo.